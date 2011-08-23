Nick

Tile

Nick
Nick
  • Save
Tile tile texture
Download color palette

Trying to create a nice bathroom tile texture for my client's interior custom design company. The light glow from the top is not part of the 250 x 250 repeatable pattern I created it will only be included in the header. Any suggestions?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2011
Nick
Nick

More by Nick

View profile
    • Like