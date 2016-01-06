Dashikka

Elephant

Elephant sketch vector illustration concept beautiful zoo safari elephant color character animal africa
Did you know that African elephant's ears are like a map of Africa and Asian ears smaller like the shape of India? =)

WIP of African animals project.
First part "Forest animals" here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/32106317/Into-the-wild-Spirits-of-forest

