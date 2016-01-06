Connor Blacksher

Printed Cards

Printed Cards
Realized that I hadn't shared the finished product! They turned out great! Definitely loving on the metallic gold of the risograph.

Rebound of
Christmas Card draft (Type)
By Connor Blacksher
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
