Mathew Kurian

Habitkick Watch

Mathew Kurian
Mathew Kurian
  • Save
Habitkick Watch fitness tracker health motorola blue flat watch kick habit 360
Download color palette

My first shot on Dribble :) Actual pixels from a tracker app made for a friend. Hue changes based on how close you are to your goal.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Mathew Kurian
Mathew Kurian

More by Mathew Kurian

View profile
    • Like