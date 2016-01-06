Joao Paulo

Lamp

Joao Paulo
Joao Paulo
  • Save
Lamp black cycles 3dmodeling b3d blender lamp
Download color palette

One of my first models in Blender, before I decided to focus on low poly art.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Joao Paulo
Joao Paulo

More by Joao Paulo

View profile
    • Like