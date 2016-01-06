Lisa Taniguchi

Eyes up, Guardian

Eyes up, Guardian
A fun illustration I did for someone who finally joined me in the Tower. It's also a way for me to get my Funko Pop x Destiny fix until that becomes a thing!

