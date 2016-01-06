Kevin Wynn

This Movie Year Logotype Evolution

I've been working on the logotype for my side project of This Movie Year. You can see here sort of the evolution in the header with various color/opacity choices. Then on a spur of the moment I decided to pop a little something else in there and I ended up really liking it so, here we are.

I'm about to do this again.

