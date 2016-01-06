Paul Macgregor

Socket Studios 2016 - WIP

Paul Macgregor
Paul Macgregor
  • Save
Socket Studios 2016 - WIP portfolio ui layout wip gif
Download color palette

"but it's just two boxes with an image in one and text in the other..."

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Paul Macgregor
Paul Macgregor

More by Paul Macgregor

View profile
    • Like