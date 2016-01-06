Matt Fletcher

Nature Eye - Day 22

Nature Eye - Day 22 gradient noise bark wood leaf nature 100 day project eye
Day 22 out of 100

I noticed that the shape of a leaf closely resembles that of an eye. This made me want to create an eye using elements from nature.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
