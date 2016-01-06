Iza

Mini Funny Spiky

Mini Funny Spiky three-eyes funny face silly paper fun paper engineering paper sculpture paper spiky
Little funky thing I made a long while back for office fun. It hangs from ceiling and it is meant to be hit. It now has only 1 eye left!

