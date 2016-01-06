alaxic smith

Get Lit

alaxic smith
alaxic smith
  • Save
Get Lit mobile ui ios iphone
Download color palette

Upcoming client project. Designed and developed by me. 😎

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
alaxic smith
alaxic smith
iOS developer & designer based in LA 🌴

More by alaxic smith

View profile
    • Like