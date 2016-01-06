Brian MacHarrie

Namine Ritsu glitch

Namine Ritsu glitch audacity glitch
Small portion of a screenshot of the vocaloid Namine Ritsu that was edited using audio filters in Audacity. No image manipulation programs were used.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
