Justin Bryant

The Flux Machine

Justin Bryant
Justin Bryant
  • Save
The Flux Machine lines typography t-shirt apparel shirt band merch
Download color palette

Rejected for The Flux Machine. I'm trying to approach my design work in a new way this year, not overthinking designs and adding things just to add them. Unfortunately, my first attempt went rejected. Great start for the confidence...haha.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Justin Bryant
Justin Bryant

More by Justin Bryant

View profile
    • Like