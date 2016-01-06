Hired iOS App for Employers

Happy New Year!!!

It's been a LONNNGGG time since I posted! Since my last post I've

1) left my entire past life

2) moved to the other side of the country

3) joined Hired

4) learned how to be happy :)

This is what I've been working on the past two months! This is the Hired mobile app for employers to browse candidates and request interviews! This is barebones/mvp/v1-- but lots of cool updates coming soon!! So excited and grateful to be here :D

Sidenote: New Year's resolution-- learn Flash.

I never want to use Photoshop to make a gif again. TT_________TT