Hired iOS App for Employers

Happy New Year!!!
It's been a LONNNGGG time since I posted! Since my last post I've
1) left my entire past life
2) moved to the other side of the country
3) joined Hired
4) learned how to be happy :)

This is what I've been working on the past two months! This is the Hired mobile app for employers to browse candidates and request interviews! This is barebones/mvp/v1-- but lots of cool updates coming soon!! So excited and grateful to be here :D

Sidenote: New Year's resolution-- learn Flash.
I never want to use Photoshop to make a gif again. TT_________TT

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
