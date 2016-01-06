Aaron Paterson

Sidi Wire Vernice Shopping Card

Having some fun with my new shoes…

This is from a Sketch, FramerJS prototype I coded this morning. Give it a try on your iPhone 6 at Landscape or Desktop (Safari and Chrome)
Click Me

Behance

Have a great day Guys and Gals.

