Hannah Maynor

Atelier Ortega Modern

Hannah Maynor
Hannah Maynor
  • Save
Atelier Ortega Modern wyoming jackson hole orange sun earth line pod chocolate pod cocoa coco chocolate atelier
Download color palette

A modern take on the logo of an upscale chocolate shop based in Jackson Hole, WY. In the end, it wasn't what the client chose, but I kinda like it.

Hannah Maynor
Hannah Maynor
SR DESIGNER @carbonate

More by Hannah Maynor

View profile
    • Like