NFL Video Icons

The challenge was to create a set of video icons for NFL Mobile's multiple Video experiences. What if the Network icon is a Satellite and the Archive is a vault? As opposed to my Football Play Syntax design, the common element would be the internal play "triangle", allowing the outside form to describe the video type. My favorite by far is the "Streaming" icon since I had not seen any solutions materializing a play icon out of data bits before. Left to Right: Video, Live Video, Network Video, Archived Video, Streaming Video.