Stadium Jumbotron

Stadium Jumbotron motion graphics pixels after effects
Been working hard to polish my skills with After Effects. Trying new stuff is a challenge but man you can make some cool stuff. This is another motion test to see if the client likes our idea.

Its hard to see with and aspect crop for Dribbble, but there is some 3D stadium effects in there and the jumbotron is all pixelated and junk.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Bearded, wrench turning pixel pusher.

