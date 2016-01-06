Carolina Poll

Daily UI 023 | Onboarding

Carolina Poll
Carolina Poll
  • Save
Daily UI 023 | Onboarding calculator mobile food app daily ui dailyui onboarding
Download color palette

For nº 23 I went back to my Recipe Calculator.

Hope you like it! And if you do, don't forget the L :)

...

If you want to see all my shots, you can see them in Behance too: https://www.behance.net/gallery/31499663/100-Daily-UI-Challenge

799e062f5f25a8f7572335338c7c25d2
Rebound of
Daily UI 005 | App Icon
By Carolina Poll
View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Carolina Poll
Carolina Poll

More by Carolina Poll

View profile
    • Like