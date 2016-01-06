Johan Hernández

Laura

Laura illustration
I am working in a logo for a cake company for my wife, and playing this character came up... My wife didn't like her but I refuse to delete it so here she is. (I name it Laura, just like my wife). :D

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
