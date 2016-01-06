Amanda Michele Brown

Summer Camp Quote

Summer Camp Quote sunset quote texture camp rustic
Our final push for raising funds to send deserving kids to summer camp was a mailer to our supporters. We raised enough to fund camperships for 2016 and then some. Finishing our first year strong!

Visit Friends of Camp Eagle Ridge to learn more

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Making Good Work for Good People

