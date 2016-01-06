Bradley Brooks

New Job, New Adventure

It's a new year, and I'm planting new roots out in San Diego. @Grizzly has opened their doors to me and I couldn't be more excited to join the team!

The team is talented and definitely creating purposeful work. It's only been 3 days, but I'm excited to share my skills and keep learning from everyone here.

Long live the adventure!

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
