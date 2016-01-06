Sakari Niittymaa

AnimateMate - Random Animation Feature Test (Additive)

AnimateMate - Random Animation Feature Test (Additive)
And... Here is another quick test with random animation feature with AnimateMate Sketch plugin that I'm working with. This one adds random values to existing items in artboard. Looks cool and it takes only 1min to make :)

