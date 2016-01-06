Jēkabs Aleksandrs Mucenieks

JŪRA (sea)

JŪRA (sea) symbol identity design fish ocean boat illustration font typography logo icons sea
School project v1. Thought about making full font.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
