Curious & Co Pattern

Curious & Co Pattern branding elements icons pattern brand identity
I created this pattern to go along with the overall brand identity for this design agency called Curious & Co. I had fun playing around with the concept of being curious and carrying that out throughout the brand. I even came up with a tagline, "let curiosity inspire" that could also be incorporated in the branding elements and collateral.

Curious & Company Logo
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
