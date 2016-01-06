Matt Kohn

Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug is today's random topic so I chose to illustrate the mug shot of Jack Coffee. See what I did there? Another 30 min team illustration exercise.

Rebound of
Coffee Cat
By Marivi Carlton
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
