Jason Halliburton

Sales Trip Campaign Logo

Jason Halliburton
Jason Halliburton
  • Save
Sales Trip Campaign Logo illustration typography badge emblem grid summer ocean beach tropical tgrip campaign logo
Download color palette

Currently working on a logo/badge for a companies annual sales trip. Really liking how the palm tree sun, and border are interacting.

Jason Halliburton
Jason Halliburton

More by Jason Halliburton

View profile
    • Like