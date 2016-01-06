Pepijn Meek

VENTION

Pepijn Meek
Pepijn Meek
  • Save
VENTION design graphic vinyl recordlabel records ventions
Download color palette

Under the VENTION label, different artists come together to form one larger entity.
Like dots, they create their own, strong image, but when combined, a visually striking composition of harmonizing patterns meets the eye.
The style elements in this metaphor can be used throughout the branding of VENTION, to consistently illustrate a coming together of artists and their music.

65c92468e4fe08ec1670675b8b517ae6
Rebound of
VENTION
By Pepijn Meek
View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Pepijn Meek
Pepijn Meek

More by Pepijn Meek

View profile
    • Like