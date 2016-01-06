🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Under the VENTION label, different artists come together to form one larger entity.
Like dots, they create their own, strong image, but when combined, a visually striking composition of harmonizing patterns meets the eye.
The style elements in this metaphor can be used throughout the branding of VENTION, to consistently illustrate a coming together of artists and their music.