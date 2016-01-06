Matt Zoeller

Kiss

Matt Zoeller
Matt Zoeller
  • Save
Kiss design wink gif photoshop art pixel kiss
Download color palette

I'm trying to teach myself very basic pixel art. Made this for my wife to cheer her day up. Mwuah! It was fun

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Matt Zoeller
Matt Zoeller

More by Matt Zoeller

View profile
    • Like