8 Months

8 Months
My son is 8 months old now, as of New Year's Day. It's pretty hard to wrap my mind around how quickly the time has passed. I can't believe how fast he's growing, learning, and discovering something new every day. Being a Dad is definitely challenging, but it's worth every bit of joy he brings to my life.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
