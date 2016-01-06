Bernt Kommedal

Java

Bernt Kommedal
Bernt Kommedal
  • Save
Java drawing illustration quiz
Download color palette

Had an hour to kill waiting for a client today so I made a logo for my quiz team Java. We mostly drink, but sometimes we win. I like the drinking part. Luckily we are 5 guys, so the others do the actual quizzing.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Bernt Kommedal
Bernt Kommedal

More by Bernt Kommedal

View profile
    • Like