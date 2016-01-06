TJ Smith

Bear Burglar

TJ Smith
TJ Smith
Hire Me
  • Save
Bear Burglar humor burglar trash animal vector drawing lineart gold illustration bear
Download color palette

Tahoe Bear Burglar running ramped.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
TJ Smith
TJ Smith
Unifying art, design & environment.
Hire Me

More by TJ Smith

View profile
    • Like