Timeless Grace (with close-up)

Timeless Grace (with close-up) moon sun tattoo 50s 1950s editorial illustration fashion illustration lady woman retro vintage
My idea was to create a series of illustrations featuring women in vintage style fashions with a tattoo, that could be utilized for editorial publication or possibly for perfume ads. If I were to go the advertising route I would create a perfume bottle in a similar style and place with in the illustration.

This will be available in my Redbubble shop.

