Timeless Grace (with close-up)

My idea was to create a series of illustrations featuring women in vintage style fashions with a tattoo, that could be utilized for editorial publication or possibly for perfume ads. If I were to go the advertising route I would create a perfume bottle in a similar style and place with in the illustration.
This will be available in my Redbubble shop.