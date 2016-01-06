Mark Burkholder

D 313

Mark Burkholder
Mark Burkholder
  • Save
D 313 vintage cotton bureau t-shirt michigan logo 313 detroit
Download color palette

A design I made for Cotton Bureau, combining two classic icons of the Motor City: an Old English D, and the digits of the Detroit area code, 313. Pick one up here: https://cottonbureau.com/products/d-313

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Mark Burkholder
Mark Burkholder

More by Mark Burkholder

View profile
    • Like