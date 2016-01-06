Tom Connell

Yetis

Yetis
I Illustrated many of the 'Flashback' pages in 'Doctor Who, The DVD Files,' working from line layouts by Lee Sullivan.
I wanted to keep that style of illustration alive after the series in the magazine finished, so I've been doing a few of my own, just for fun.
This one features the yetis from the Patrick Troughton era.

