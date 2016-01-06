Blair Rorani

How to hold a squash racket

Blair Rorani
Blair Rorani
  • Save
How to hold a squash racket sports education illustrations squash
Download color palette

Some test illos for the first series of squash guides. Trying to find a balance between simple shapes and enough detail to be accurate. Inspired by the user guide that came with my Apple Watch. Simple lines with minimal colour.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Blair Rorani
Blair Rorani

More by Blair Rorani

View profile
    • Like