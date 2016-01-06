Semplice Blocks Update

Hello friends!

Today we updated our Semplice Studio version and shipped two additional block designs. Of course completely free for everyone who is already on our Studio version. Big high five to @Lu Yu who put some magic into these blocks and designed them.

Blocks are like lego pieces, so you can use them to build your portfolio, case studies or landing pages. They can be added within seconds, combined and then modified.

It's a pretty handy tool and speeds up the design process a lot. We have a little video on how it works here: http://www.semplicelabs.com/features

For everyone already using Semplice, we hope you enjoy the additional Block Designs (:

Stay awesome

Tobias