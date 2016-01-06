Daniel Austin

California College of the Arts

Proud to announce that I have been accepted into California College of the Arts for the Fall of 2016. I will be going to major in Interaction Design and I am accepted. What do you guys think of my incorporation of the school's logo into its name?

