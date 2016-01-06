Misha Heesakkers

Mesh. #2

Mesh. #2 particle system cones render limbo white abstract mesh blender
Learning new things in Blender. Positioning objects on the vertices of a sphere via a particle system.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
