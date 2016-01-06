Husam Elfaki

Shot 090 - Equaliser

Shot 090 - Equaliser clean minimal interface user ui visualisation data graph bars levels player music
Today's upload is an attempt at an audio equaliser across multiple frequency bands. The top slider represents the Preamp, and the middle sliders are for each frequency band. The gradient is mapped so that it'll only show the yellow colour at the higher values, but it'll only show green at 0 and below. EQ settings will be adapted automatically to the track/genre you're listening to, with the waveform of that music being lightly tracked in the background.

Was really fun to do this, and was slightly inspired by Spotify's initial green, but wanted to tweak it into a more acidic range. Hope you like it!

@2x. Thoughts welcome.

Rebound of
Day 090 - Equalizer
By Paul Flavius Nechita
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
