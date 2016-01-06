Joseph Darnell

‘Great Appeal with the Best Designs’

‘Great Appeal with the Best Designs’ 1998 red leather layout design banner
When designing a portfolio in summer 2014, I put this banner together for the splash page. There are hundreds like this one, so to differentiate it I implemented an unusual shade of red leather. And I kept the caption honest.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
