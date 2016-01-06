Dorian Martínez

Roshfrans Rebranding Contest - Process

Roshfrans Rebranding Contest - Process modernism contemporary branding brand rebranding oil symbol mark logo identity design
This is how we integrated the "R" & the Roshfrans rabbit without losing the essence of the brand and giving it a modern look. We added some brightness to the original colors.

