Jordan Jackson

Mizuno Website Redesign

Mizuno Website Redesign brand grid modern minimalism wip ux ui redesign design web sports mizuno
This is a website redesign I am doing for Mizuno for portfolio purposes. There are a lot of issues that I have found with their current site which I wish to eradicate in this design. This is still a WIP and will become a full Behance project in due time.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
