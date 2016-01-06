Alioune Thiam™

Daily UI #002 - Credit Card Checkout

Daily UI #002 - Credit Card Checkout credit card pine cone checkout nature dailyui daily challenge app ios ui
Daily UI - #002

Credit Card Checkout in mobile version.

Stay tuned :)

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Designer & Visual artist

