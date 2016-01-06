Chad Kalaska

Record Player

Record Player modern tunes stereo old vinyl record music
Decided to make this shot because of how much music has an impact in my life. It keeps me going and keeps me motivated and keeps me inspired to do everything that I do.

I hope you all like this one as much as I do! But I'm curious... What kind of music do you listen too?? Let me know!!! :D

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
