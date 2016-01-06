Carlos March

App - Wishpeer

Carlos March
Carlos March
  • Save
App - Wishpeer friends listview dialog social app material material design android
Download color palette

More screens from the app. Listview with the messages you are able to see around, the action bar icon is for changing to mapview. Dialog when tapping a user photo. And finally, the add friends view.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Carlos March
Carlos March

More by Carlos March

View profile
    • Like