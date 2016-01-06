Joseph Darnell

Thrasher Coffee Feedback Postcard

One of the best experiences I’ve ever had with a company came from the try-on and feedback process of Warby Parker glasses. They give you a large postcard to make note of what you like about your test frames. With this inspiration, I designed a feedback card for a craft roaster’s subscribers.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
