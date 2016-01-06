Andrei Pascale

Direct Messaging

Andrei Pascale
Andrei Pascale
  • Save
Direct Messaging file folder tab mail emoticons message send messaging daily ui ui elements ui 013
Download color palette

This is my #013 of the 'Daily UI Elements for 100 days' project. For this shot I was inspired by a traditional file cabinet. Messages are organized as tab folders in a chronological order. #dailyui

Comments, suggestions and appreciations are always welcome. :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Andrei Pascale
Andrei Pascale

More by Andrei Pascale

View profile
    • Like