Carlos March

App - Wishpeer

Carlos March
Carlos March
  • Save
App - Wishpeer map mapview list compose material material design android app
Download color palette

Messaging Android App screens. The screen in the center shows the main mapview with different clusters. On the left, a layer slides up when user taps on a cluster. The right image is for compose view with a slider to delimitate the visibility radius of the message on the map.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Carlos March
Carlos March

More by Carlos March

View profile
    • Like