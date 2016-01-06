Darren Peter Reay

'a' very repetitive evening!!!

Darren Peter Reay
Darren Peter Reay
  • Save
'a' very repetitive evening!!! humanist sans graphpaper fineliner marker typeface font lettering letter typography typedesign type
Download color palette

Designing the letter 'a' to feel at home with other letters is difficult, especially when the bowl needs to take up a lot of the form for legibility. It's all about balancing the thickness of the strokes and getting proportions right. Can be very frustrating!

Darren Peter Reay
Darren Peter Reay

More by Darren Peter Reay

View profile
    • Like